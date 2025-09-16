Minnesota weather: How warm did it get today?

The Brief The Twin Cities hit 92 degrees on Tuesday. While not a record, it's the 12th day this year we've hit at least 90 degrees. The record high for Sept. 16 is 94 degrees, set in 1955. We're about two weeks later than our average 90-degree day.



Fall in Minnesota is just around the corner, but that’s hard to fathom with our recent stretch of warm September weather.

The official start of fall is the autumnal equinox, which will take place at about 1:19 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22. That’s when the sun crosses the celestial equator, signifying the start of fall with a moment of near equal daylight and darkness across the planet.

Twin Cities hits 92 degrees, not a record

What we know:

The Twin Cities hit a high of 92 degrees on Tuesday, but believe it or not, that’s not a record for Minnesota. Back in 1955, we hit a record 94 degrees.

Here’s a list of other high temperatures on Tuesday:

Mankato – 92

New Ulm – 91

St. James – 91

Windom – 91

Redwood Falls – 91

St. Cloud – 91

How many 90-degree days have we had?

By the numbers:

According to FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz, Tuesday marked the 12th day Minnesota had a daily high temperature in the 90s.

The average for the Twin Cities is 14 days per year. Where does 2025 stack up to previous years with 90-plus degree highs? Here’s a look:

2024 – 7

2023 – 33

2022 – 18

2021 – 27

2020 – 15

2019 – 4

How late in the year can we get 90s?

Why you should care:

Having it fall on Sept. 16 is about two weeks past our average final 90-degree day. It’s rare, but not impossible, to have a 90-degree day in October.

Here’s a look at the last 90-degree days going back to 2018:

2024 – Aug. 26

2023 – Oct. 1

2022 – Sept. 20

2021 – Sept. 19

2020 – Aug. 26

2019 – July 19

2018 – Sept. 16

Future forecast

What's next:

We’ll be in the mid-80s on Wednesday before rain and a few storms arrive in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll cool down slightly the remainder of the week into the mid and upper 70s.