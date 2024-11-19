MN weather: Rain totals from Monday through Tuesday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some needed rain fell Monday into Tuesday morning across much of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities picking up more than an inch of precipitation.
Here's a look at rainfall totals across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota from Monday through 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Twin Cities metro rain totals
- Scandia: 1.42 inches
- Lakeville: 1.37 inches
- Waconia: 1.35 inches
- Carver: 1.34 inches
- Victoria: 1.31 inches
- Rockford: 1.27 inches
- Andover: 1.22 inches
- Burnsville: 1.22 inches
- Minneapolis: 1.22 inches
- Rogers: 1.20 inches
- Maple Plain: 1.19 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.17 inches
- Robbinsdale: 1.17 inches
- Mound: 1.13 inches
- Hugo: 1.13 inches
- Rosemount: 1.09 inches
- Maple Grove: 1.08 inches
- Jordan: 1.07 inches
- Coon Rapids: 1.07 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.06 inches
- Edina: 1.05 inches
- Roseville: 1.05 inches
- Eagan: 1.03 inches
- North St. Paul: 1.02 inches
- Hudson: 1.02 inches
- Blaine: 1.01 inches
- Stillwater: 1.01 inches
- Hastings: 0.99 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.95 inches
- St. Paul: 0.95 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.93 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.93 inches
- Somerset: 0.88 inches
- River Falls: 0.83 inches
Statewide rain totals
- Grand Marais: 2.36 inches
- Alexandria: 1.92 inches
- Morris: 1.83 inches
- Duluth: 1.62 inches
- St. Cloud: 1.56 inches
- Windom: 1.53 inches
- Willmar: 1.44 inches
- Hutchinson: 1.43 inches
- Cambridge: 1.34 inches
- Marshall: 1.31 inches
- Brainerd: 1.25 inches
- Rochester: 1.21 inches
- Owatonna: 1.20 inches
- MSP Airport: 1.15 inches
- Bemidji: 1.13 inches
- La Crosse: 1.10 inches
- Redwood Falls: 1.01 inches
- Hinckley: 0.98 inches
- Red Wing: 0.95 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 0.87 inches
- International Falls: 0.86 inches
- Eau Claire: 0.85 inches
- New Richmond: 0.74 inches
- Mankato: 0.71 inches
- Hibbing: 0.69 inches
- Hayward: 0.64 inches
- Ely: 0.41 inches