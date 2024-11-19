Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Rain totals from Monday through Tuesday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 19, 2024 12:17pm CST
MN weather: Tuesday forecast update

FOX 9's Cody Matz provides an update on the forecast.

    • The Twin Cities and much of Minnesota picked up more than an inch of rain Monday through Tuesday morning.
    • MSP Airport saw 1.15 inches of rain, while Grand Marais picked up more than 2.3 inches.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some needed rain fell Monday into Tuesday morning across much of Minnesota, with the Twin Cities picking up more than an inch of precipitation.

Here's a look at rainfall totals across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota from Monday through 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Twin Cities metro rain totals

  • Scandia: 1.42 inches
  • Lakeville: 1.37 inches
  • Waconia: 1.35 inches
  • Carver: 1.34 inches
  • Victoria: 1.31 inches
  • Rockford: 1.27 inches
  • Andover: 1.22 inches
  • Burnsville: 1.22 inches
  • Minneapolis: 1.22 inches
  • Rogers: 1.20 inches
  • Maple Plain: 1.19 inches
  • Forest Lake: 1.17 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 1.17 inches
  • Mound: 1.13 inches
  • Hugo: 1.13 inches
  • Rosemount: 1.09 inches
  • Maple Grove: 1.08 inches
  • Jordan: 1.07 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 1.07 inches
  • Minnetonka: 1.06 inches
  • Edina: 1.05 inches
  • Roseville: 1.05 inches
  • Eagan: 1.03 inches
  • North St. Paul: 1.02 inches
  • Hudson: 1.02 inches
  • Blaine: 1.01 inches
  • Stillwater: 1.01 inches
  • Hastings: 0.99 inches
  • Prior Lake: 0.95 inches
  • St. Paul: 0.95 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 0.93 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 0.93 inches
  • Somerset: 0.88 inches
  • River Falls: 0.83 inches

Statewide rain totals

  • Grand Marais: 2.36 inches
  • Alexandria: 1.92 inches
  • Morris: 1.83 inches
  • Duluth: 1.62 inches
  • St. Cloud: 1.56 inches
  • Windom: 1.53 inches
  • Willmar: 1.44 inches
  • Hutchinson: 1.43 inches
  • Cambridge: 1.34 inches
  • Marshall: 1.31 inches
  • Brainerd: 1.25 inches
  • Rochester: 1.21 inches
  • Owatonna: 1.20 inches
  • MSP Airport: 1.15 inches
  • Bemidji: 1.13 inches
  • La Crosse: 1.10 inches
  • Redwood Falls: 1.01 inches
  • Hinckley: 0.98 inches
  • Red Wing: 0.95 inches
  • Detroit Lakes: 0.87 inches
  • International Falls: 0.86 inches
  • Eau Claire: 0.85 inches
  • New Richmond: 0.74 inches
  • Mankato: 0.71 inches
  • Hibbing: 0.69 inches
  • Hayward: 0.64 inches
  • Ely: 0.41 inches