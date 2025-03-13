MN weather: What to expect for possible record heat Friday, snow Saturday

The Brief Possible record-high temperatures in Minnesota on Friday, with some late-day storms. Western Minnesota could see accumulating snow on Saturday and will be under a Winter Storm Watch. Temperatures will plummet into the teens overnight Saturday into Sunday.



Minnesota is expected to get a variety of weather, from possible record heat Friday to accumulating snow Saturday.

Here's what to expect from this weekend's weather.

What to expect Friday

What we know:

A big-time warm-up is expected on Friday that will be very short-lived.

Friday's high temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s. It’ll be windy and there’s a marginal risk of severe weather in the Twin Cities as storms move north from Iowa, while there’s a slight risk in southern and southeast Minnesota.

Friday night into Saturday, the temperatures will plummet.

What to expect Saturday

What's next:

Storms will hit a cold air mass overnight Friday, and it could lead to accumulating snow on Saturday in western Minnesota, which will be under a winter storm watch until 7 p.m. Saturday. The Twin Cities aren't expected to see more than a half inch of snow. The story will be the wind, which could gust to around 40 miles per hour at times.

On Saturday, travel is expected to be difficult in western Minnesota.

Temperatures will fall into the teens Saturday night, and Sunday will be chilly before temperatures rebound just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.