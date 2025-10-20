MN weather: Seasonable, breezy, and light showers possible on Monday

The Brief Temperatures will be more seasonable on Monday in Minnesota with highs in the upper 50s for the metro. It will be windy, with gusts approaching 35 miles per hour possible around the lunch hour. Some afternoon showers are possible in central and eastern Minnesota.



Fall-like temps this week

Local perspective:

The metro is expecting highs in the upper 50s on Monday, while parts of northern Minnesota may only reach the upper 40s. Some afternoon showers are possible, developing in central and eastern Minnesota and pushing east.

It will be windy across the state, with gusts pushing upwards of 35 miles per hour around the lunch hour in the metro.

What's next:

Tuesday will be colder and windier with the potential for gusts approaching 50 miles per hour for parts of western and southern Minnesota.

High temps statewide are expected to be in the 40s and some snowflakes are possible in far northern Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

What you can do:

