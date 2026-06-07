MN weather: Humidity on the rise, with some spotty storms Sunday

The Brief Humidity will be on the rise starting on Sunday and continuing into the week. Sunday will start sunny but clouds push in during the midday, bring spotty storms out of southern Minnesota. The start to the week is muggy and humid with highs in the low 90s.



Humidity will be on the rise in Minnesota to start the week and spotty storms will be possible on Sunday and Monday.

Sunny start to Sunday

What we know:

Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds will increase toward midday into the afternoon.

There will be a southeast wind around 10 to 20, with some gusts maybe above 20.

Temperatures today will make it into the mid 80s.

Local perspective:

Humidity will be on the rise starting Sunday and holds for most of this work week. Dew points are going to rise into the 60s Sunday.

Spotty storms possible

The other side:

By the late afternoon into the evening hours, a few showers and storms may pop up.

The best chance for the spotty showers and storms will be for southern Minnesota.

What's next:

Monday looks a little unsettled, with storm chances lingering and a high of 86. Monday will be humid with dew points in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday looks dry and sunny with a tropical feel, reaching 90 with dew points in the lower 70s that may feel closer to the mid 90s. Wednesday reaches 92 with a chance for thunderstorms.