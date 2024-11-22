MN weather: Here's your Thanksgiving travel forecast

The Brief A fairly quiet, tranquil, and mild weekend is in store to kick off our Thanksgiving week as many begin their holiday festivities. Early next week though, much of the northern & eastern U.S. is likely to enter a much colder pattern. For the moment, no big storms are in the forecast for the Upper Midwest, however a larger storm may impact the eastern U.S. by the long holiday weekend



As we head into Thanksgiving week, it's likely going to get a whole lot colder as we enter a below average pattern across Minnesota and much of the Northern U.S. for just about the only time this fall.

Cold Arctic air is building across northern Canada and is expected to slowly push southward into and through North America through the next few days. This will lead to falling temperatures just in time for many Thanksgiving festivities.

However, because the colder air will actually push the jet stream, or the steering current in our atmosphere, farther to the south, it is likely to be fairly quiet across the Upper Midwest. While a large storm is not likely anywhere around Minnesota, this doesn't prevent us from receiving precipitation altogether, as very small systems embedded in the colder air can occasionally bring light rain or snow. This is looking possible for both early Monday and sometime on Wednesday. Better chances for precipitation will show up well to our south on Wednesday from Chicago to St Louis and Indianapolis. For Minnesota, there's likely to be quite a bit of cloud cover and falling temperature starting on Monday.

The FOX 9 Weather team will update the Thanksgiving forecast here as we get closer to the holiday