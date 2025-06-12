MN weather: Air quality alert; showers and a few strong storms lead to heavier downpours

The Brief An air quality alert is in effect for much of Minnesota until 11 p.m. on Thursday. Showers could lead to a few isolated strong storms Thursday afternoon, before heavy downpours are expected overnight. Some areas could pick up 1-3+ inches of rain overnight, which could lead to some localized flooding.



An air quality alert is in effect on Thursday in Minnesota as more showers and a few strong storms could lead to heavier downpours Thursday night.

Smoky start Thursday

It's a smoky morning across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with an air quality alert in effect for much of the central and southern areas of the state until 11 p.m. Thursday due to ground-level smoke that could impact sensitive groups.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires may linger on Friday and Saturday, especially across southern Minnesota. However, cleaner air should move into northern Minnesota starting Friday.

Isolated storms, heavier downpours in Minnesota

Showers across southern Minnesota Thursday morning are expected to lift to the north, which could lead to some spotty showers in the Twin Cities before lunch. But conditions will become more organized in the afternoon, creating the potential for heavier downpours into the evening hours on Thursday.

The high on Thursday is around 70 degrees,

Stronger storms are possible, especially south of the Twin Cities metro, with hail and wind being the main threats with isolated storms that could erupt in the afternoon and evening.

The rain potential for Thursday night.

As we go into the evening and overnight hours, the main threat is heavy downpours. Some areas could see 1-3+ inches of rain overnight, especially a band from the Twin Cities to areas west. Heavy downpours could cause some localized flooding.

The wet weather will linger into Friday morning a little bit, but then it'll fizzle out by Friday evening.

Drier Saturday for the Twin Cities

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking beautiful with a high of around 74 degrees in the Twin Cities. Father's Day is looking a little warmer, with highs in the upper 70s, but there could be a couple of showers.

