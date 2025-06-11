Air quality alert issued for central, southern MN for wildfire smoke from Canada

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for wide swaths of central and southern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke from Canada. The alert runs through 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, putting the air quality index in the orange category – meaning it will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Air quality alert in Minnesota

What we know:

The MPCA warns that smoke from wildfires in northwest Canada have moved into central and southern Minnesota behind a cold front, while fine particle levels have climbed to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

The affected areas include:

Twin Cities metro area

Brainerd

Alexandria

Albert Lea

Marshall

Worthington

Hinckley

St. Cloud

Ortonville

Mankato

Moorhead

Duluth

The Tribal Nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, and Fond du Lac.

What to expect:

Minnesotans can expect to see a hazy sky, and smell smoke in the air, MPCA says.

For sensitive groups, like people with asthma, COPD, heart disease, children, older adults and pregnant people, being outside during the alert could impact their health.

What you can do:

The MPCA is urging people to reduce activities that contribute to poor air quality, like fires, reducing vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

To keep up to date on current air quality conditions, click here.