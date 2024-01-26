MN weather: More clouds, fog and mist Friday; turning brighter this weekend

Fog lingers for another day on Friday, but some clearing is expected this weekend.

Misty conditions continue Friday morning in the Twin Cities metro, with the fog issues diminishing by the afternoon. It should also be less damp by Friday afternoon as we start that drying trend. The high on Friday is in the upper 30s, with temperatures below freezing Friday night, which would make roads slick,

Cloud cover lingers Friday night, and the fog may return in some areas. But the clouds will start to part in western Minnesota on Saturday. The high on Saturday will be around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities.

There's a better opportunity for some clearing and sunshine on Sunday in the Twin Cities, when the high will be around 39 degrees.

Highs in the 40s are in the forecast for next week. Here's your seven-day forecast: