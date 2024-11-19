MN weather: Flurries possible on Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It is starting to feel more like November.
Wednesday's forecast: Flurries possible
It will be blustery and cooler on Wednesday with scattered flurries possible across Minnesota, with light accumulations possible.
A winter weather advisory is active for the northwestern corner of Minnesota for snow in the 2- to 4-inch range, while the Twin Cities could see an inch-plus on grassy areas throughout the day.
Look for on/off scattered flurries throughout the day and while you may want to grab a shovel, Mother Nature will melt it over the next few days.