MN weather: Flurries possible on Wednesday

By
Published  November 19, 2024 7:30pm CST
    • Flurries are possible on Wednesday in the Twin Cities, with an inch-plus of snow possible on grassy areas. 
    • There's a winter weather advisory in Northwestern Minnesota, which could see 2- to 4-inches of snow.
    • Mother Nature will help melt the snow over the next few days. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It is starting to feel more like November.

Wednesday's forecast: Flurries possible

It will be blustery and cooler on Wednesday with scattered flurries possible across Minnesota, with light accumulations possible. 

A winter weather advisory is active for the northwestern corner of Minnesota for snow in the 2- to 4-inch range, while the Twin Cities could see an inch-plus on grassy areas throughout the day. 

Look for on/off scattered flurries throughout the day and while you may want to grab a shovel, Mother Nature will melt it over the next few days.