MN weather: Breezy, brighter, and slightly warmer on Wednesday

After a miserable Tuesday that was cloudy, cold, windy, and wet, a change is in the air starting on Wednesday.

Warming trend begins

What we know:

Wednesday will be less windy, and we'll see clouds start to clear. Areas to the south and west will see clearer skies while clouds linger the further north and east you go.

Temps will warm up slightly on Wednesday, with a high of 50 expected in the Twin Cities. Heading overnight, temps will approach the freeze mark with a low in the mid 30s expected in the Twin Cities.

Wednesday's seven day forecast for the Twin Cities.

The backstory:

The winds were whipping on Tuesday. In the metro, the Twin Cities saw a peak gust of 43 mph. While most of western Minnesota saw peak gusts in the mid 40s, Redwood Falls recorded a gust of 53 mph.

What's next:

For Thursday, clouds continue to clear, and it's mostly sunny statewide. Temperatures continue to warm heading into the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday shaping up to be sunny and warm, in the low 60s.

The Twin Cities could see its first official freeze on Friday morning.

What you can do:

