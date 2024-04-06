MN weather: Breezy Saturday before rain moves in Sunday

Saturday is off to a pleasant, sunny start with breezy winds in the area before rain moves in on Sunday.

Those blustery southeast winds are expected to blow across most of the state, with gusts possibly reaching the mid-40s over southwestern Minnesota.

A wind advisory is in place for the southwestern region until late Saturday night.

Sunday is expected to feature cooler temperatures with blustery east winds and periods of rain.

Scattered showers are forecasted to linger into Monday.