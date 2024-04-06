Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pennington County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County

MN weather: Breezy Saturday before rain moves in Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 6, 2024 9:38am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Breezy Saturday before rain moves in Sunday

Saturday is off to a pleasant, sunny start with breezy winds in the area before rain moves in on Sunday.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saturday is off to a pleasant, sunny start with breezy winds in the area before rain moves in on Sunday. 

Those blustery southeast winds are expected to blow across most of the state, with gusts possibly reaching the mid-40s over southwestern Minnesota. 

A wind advisory is in place for the southwestern region until late Saturday night. 

Sunday is expected to feature cooler temperatures with blustery east winds and periods of rain. 

Scattered showers are forecasted to linger into Monday. 

Wind advisory for southwest Minnesota. 