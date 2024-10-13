Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Blustery Sunday with chilly temperatures to start the week

Published  October 13, 2024 8:16am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Blustery Sunday, chilly air ahead

Sunday is off to a blustery start that will bring chilly air into the area. FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Strong northwest winds stick around all day Sunday, and a few gusts may hit close to 40 mph. 

Temperatures will likely only peak in the lower 50s in the next few days before we warm back up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 

The forecast shows a shot at 70 degrees or just above to close out the work week. 

A small chance of showers returns late Friday and into Saturday. 

Here's a look at Sunday's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: 

Image 1 of 4

FOX 9 weather forecast.

From: FOX 9