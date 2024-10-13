MN weather: Blustery Sunday with chilly temperatures to start the week

The Brief Strong winds are expected to stick around all day on Sunday. Temperatures will likely only peak in the lower 50s before warming up in the middle of the week. The forecast shows a small chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.



Strong northwest winds stick around all day Sunday, and a few gusts may hit close to 40 mph.

Temperatures will likely only peak in the lower 50s in the next few days before we warm back up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The forecast shows a shot at 70 degrees or just above to close out the work week.

A small chance of showers returns late Friday and into Saturday.

Here's a look at Sunday's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: