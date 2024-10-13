MN weather: Blustery Sunday with chilly temperatures to start the week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Strong northwest winds stick around all day Sunday, and a few gusts may hit close to 40 mph.
Temperatures will likely only peak in the lower 50s in the next few days before we warm back up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The forecast shows a shot at 70 degrees or just above to close out the work week.
A small chance of showers returns late Friday and into Saturday.
Here's a look at Sunday's temperatures and the seven-day forecast:
Image 1 of 4
▼
FOX 9 weather forecast.
From: FOX 9