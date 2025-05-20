MN rainfall totals: Who got the most rain?

The Brief Most of the Twin Cities metro saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain between Monday evening and Tuesday. The highest totals were in Hutchinson (3.10 inches) and Waconia (3.05 inches). Some more rain is expected on Wednesday, but things are set to clear out heading into the weekend.



The Twin Cities metro got a soaking between Monday and Tuesday with more than 2 inches of rain falling in most spots.

Here's a look at rainfall totals over both days.

Minnesota rainfall totals

What we know:

Rainfall maps show the west metro and areas to the west of the metro saw the most rain, with reports above 3 inches in some spots.

Most areas in central and southern Minnesota saw between 1 and 3 inches.

What's next:

The forecast has some scattered showers for Wednesday with temps topping out in the low 50s. Things will dry out on Thursday and Friday with clearing skies and highs in the 60s.

Who got the most rain?

Local perspective:

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals in the metro for between Monday and Tuesday.

(FOX 9)

Metro rainfall:

Waconia: 3.05 inches

Roseville: 2.89 inches

Victoria: 2.88 inches

Rogers: 2.85 inches

Rockford: 2.79 inches

Robbinsdale: 2.74 inches

Maple Plain: 2.73 inches

Jordan: 2.71 inches

Blaine: 2.70 inches

Woodbury: 2.68 inches

Carver: 2.65 inches

Coon Rapids: 2.60 inches

Minneapolis: 2.55 inches

Mound: 2.55 inches

Lakeville: 2.54 inches

Minnetonka: 2.53 inches

Edina: 2.48 inches

Rosemount: 2.45 inches

North St. Paul: 2.44 inches

Hudson: 2.42 inches

Maple Grove: 2.40 inches

Burnsville: 2.40 inches

Hugo: 2.38 inches

Eden Prairie: 2.34 inches

St. Paul: 2.33 inches

Cottage Grove: 2.33 inches

Prior Lake: 2.31 inches

Andover: 2.31 inches

Forest Lake: 2.29 inches

Eagan: 2.28 inches

Hastings: 2.23 inches

Scandia: 2.18 inches

Somerset, Wis.: 2.13 inches

Stillwater: 2.06 inches

River Falls, Wis.: 2.05 inches

Statewide rainfall totals: