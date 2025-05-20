MN rainfall totals: Who got the most rain?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Twin Cities metro got a soaking between Monday and Tuesday with more than 2 inches of rain falling in most spots.
Here's a look at rainfall totals over both days.
Minnesota rainfall totals
What we know:
Rainfall maps show the west metro and areas to the west of the metro saw the most rain, with reports above 3 inches in some spots.
Most areas in central and southern Minnesota saw between 1 and 3 inches.
What's next:
The forecast has some scattered showers for Wednesday with temps topping out in the low 50s. Things will dry out on Thursday and Friday with clearing skies and highs in the 60s.
Who got the most rain?
Local perspective:
Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals in the metro for between Monday and Tuesday.
Metro rainfall:
- Waconia: 3.05 inches
- Roseville: 2.89 inches
- Victoria: 2.88 inches
- Rogers: 2.85 inches
- Rockford: 2.79 inches
- Robbinsdale: 2.74 inches
- Maple Plain: 2.73 inches
- Jordan: 2.71 inches
- Blaine: 2.70 inches
- Woodbury: 2.68 inches
- Carver: 2.65 inches
- Coon Rapids: 2.60 inches
- Minneapolis: 2.55 inches
- Mound: 2.55 inches
- Lakeville: 2.54 inches
- Minnetonka: 2.53 inches
- Edina: 2.48 inches
- Rosemount: 2.45 inches
- North St. Paul: 2.44 inches
- Hudson: 2.42 inches
- Maple Grove: 2.40 inches
- Burnsville: 2.40 inches
- Hugo: 2.38 inches
- Eden Prairie: 2.34 inches
- St. Paul: 2.33 inches
- Cottage Grove: 2.33 inches
- Prior Lake: 2.31 inches
- Andover: 2.31 inches
- Forest Lake: 2.29 inches
- Eagan: 2.28 inches
- Hastings: 2.23 inches
- Scandia: 2.18 inches
- Somerset, Wis.: 2.13 inches
- Stillwater: 2.06 inches
- River Falls, Wis.: 2.05 inches
Statewide rainfall totals:
- Hutchinson: 3.10 inches
- Mankato: 2.89 inches
- Faribault: 2.55 inches
- Alexandria: 2.30 inches
- Red Wing: 2.26 inches
- Willmar: 2.22 inches
- MSP Airport: 2.19 inches
- Owatonna: 2.19 inches
- Redwood Falls: 2.09 inches
- Saint Cloud: 2.07 inches
- Morris: 2.05 inches
- Cambridge: 1.91 inches
- Rochester: 1.90 inches
- La Crosse, Wis.: 1.86 inches
- New Richmond, Wis: 1.76 inches
- Eau Claire, WIs.: 1.63 inches
- Detroit Lakes: 1.56 inches
- Marshall: 1.53 inches
- Brainerd: 1.23 inches
- Windom: 0.96 inches
- Bemidji: 0.61 inches
- Hinckley: 0.55 inches
- Hayward, Wis.: 0.38 inches
- Duluth: 0.37 inches
- Hibbing: 0.14 inches