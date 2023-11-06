Minnesota weather: Windy and cloudy start to the week

As the rain clears northern Minnesota and parts of the metro, some sun will peak through. Later Monday, the clouds will gather again making it mostly cloudy into Monday evening.

Monday is expected to be windy, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Monday's high temperature in the Twin Cities is 50 degrees, northern Minnesota will be much cooler with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday may have some early morning drizzles and some light snow in western Minnesota. Tuesday will see a high temperature of around 47 degrees. Rain is possible on Tuesday in the northern part of the metro. Wednesday will be sunnier, with a high temperature of 51 degrees. The rest of the week will be very seasonable and calm.

Here's the seven-day forecast: