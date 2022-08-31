Minnesota weather: Warmer, with more humidity to end the week

Temperatures climb into the middle 80s on Wednesday, but dew points will keep humidity levels at bay.

The Twin Cities will see a high of around 86 degrees on Wednesday, with higher temperatures expected in southwestern Minnesota. Overnight lows will dip down to about 65 degrees in the Twin Cities — not nearly as cool as overnight lows earlier this week.

Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 87 degrees in the Twin Cities, with much of the state seeing mid to upper 80s. Dew points will also surge, making things feel a bit muggy.

Friday will be downright steamy and will likely be the warmest feeling day of the next several days.

Things will turn cooler on Saturday, with a high of 76 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will feature pleasant sunshine with bright blue sky and a high of 78 degrees. Labor Day will be sunny and warm, with a high of 82 degrees and a touch humid.

