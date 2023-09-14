Minnesota weather: Warmer Thursday, storms possible

Thursday will be warmer but could see scattered showers and rumbles in the evening and overnight.

The high on Thursday will be around 81 degrees in the Twin Cities, but clouds will enter late. Rain will slide east overnight, as the low dips to about 60 degrees.

Showers will linger early on Friday, but it'll become brighter after lunch. The day will be mild and a touch more humid, with a high of around 77 degrees.

This weekend is looking fabulous, with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. Warmer weather is in the forecast for next week.

Here's your seven-day forecast: