Minnesota weather: Warm, a few chances for rain this week

Temperatures continue to rise this week, with highs in the 70s.

A mix of clouds and sun are in the forecast on Monday as the weather stays nice and comfortable. A stray little shower is possible late in the day, however most people will stay dry. High temperatures will generally be in the low 70s. Overnight, it'll be pleasant and quiet, withy patchy clouds and lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be warm, with a high of around 75 degrees and some sunshine. Some puffy clouds are possible, along with a late day rumble of thunder.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm, with highs in the upper 70s.

Better chances for some showers return at the end of the week, on Friday and Saturday, ahead of a mostly sunny Sunday for Mother's Day.