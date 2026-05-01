BCA investigating use-of-force incident in northern Minnesota

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The Brief The Minnesota BCA is on scene in Virginia, Minnesota. Authorities are investigating a use-of-force incident. Further details were not immediately available.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating a use-of-force incident in northern Minnesota.

BCA investigation in Virginia

What we know:

In a post on social media Friday, the BCA said its agents and crime scene personnel are in Virginia, Minnesota, investigating the incident. Authorities have not released additional details.

"More information will be made available after the preliminary investigation is complete," the agency said.

FOX 21 reports that the Virginia Police Department was responding to an alleged shooting on Friday.

FOX 9 has reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Police Department for additional information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.