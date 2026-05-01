Minnesota weather: A cool start to May before 60s return this weekend

The Brief Friday will be the last day of a cool weather pattern in Minnesota, with highs in the mid-50s. Warmer temperatures in the 60s return for the weekend. There's an opportunity for spotty showers on Saturday night and at the start of next week.



A cool and partly cloudy Friday marks the start of May before temperatures rebound into the 60s this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday starts with areas of patchy fog and passing clouds before a bright afternoon. Light northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph keep the air feeling cool.

Temperatures remain below-average with highs in the low to mid 50s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 55 degrees, while northeastern Minnesota stays cooler in the 40s.

Skies begin to clear overnight, and temperatures dip into the 30s. Areas of patchy frost are possible heading into Saturday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday will bring seasonable sunshine with highs in the low to mid-60s, though a few showers are possible overnight. Sunday looks nice as temperatures climb into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Monday could see a few scattered showers and highs in the 60s. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s on Tuesday for a couple of days before rebounding by the end of next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)