Minnesota weather: Warm and gusty Saturday, gorgeous Sunday ahead

The Brief High fire danger today with low humidity and strong gusty southwest winds. A warmer forecast is in place today through Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler midweek with only a couple of small chances of showers along the way.



Gusty southwest winds are expected to boost temperatures into the 50s on Saturday after a chilly morning.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

After a cold morning, south and southwest winds will help boost temperatures in the afternoon.

With the dry conditions and low humidity in combination with gusty conditions — the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for high fire danger.

Red Flag fire warning in Minnesota for March 28, 2026. (FOX 9)

Outdoor burning is not recommended today.

Gusts in some areas could reach 40 to 45 mph this afternoon. Highs peak in the 50s.

FOX 9 wind gust forecast for March 28, 2026. (FOX 9)

Extended forecast

What's next:

Winds taper off overnight with light south winds expected for Sunday.

Temperatures will soar into the 60s tomorrow afternoon and then into the 70s for some on Monday.

The weather cools down toward midweek with only a few small chances of showers along the way.