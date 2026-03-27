Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kittson County
4
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, East Becker County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Winona County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Dodge County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Meeker County, Anoka County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, Benton County, Chisago County, Pope County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Waseca County, Douglas County, Goodhue County, Freeborn County, McLeod County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Wright County, Morrison County, Stearns County, Washington County, Swift County, Todd County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Sherburne County, Renville County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Murray County, Cottonwood County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Rock County, Martin County, Brown County, Watonwan County, Redwood County, Faribault County, Yellow Medicine County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Traverse County, Big Stone County

Red flag warning issued for much of MN on Saturday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 27, 2026 12:06pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9
article

A Smokey the Bear sign is posted along US highway 120 as the Rim Fire burns out of control on August 21, 2013 in Groveland, California. The Rim Fire continues to burn out of control and threatens 2,500 homes outside of Yosemite National Park. Over 40 (Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • A red flag warning is in effect for much of Minnesota on Saturday.
    • The warning is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
    • A red flag warning means any fire that does start could spread quickly and grow out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A red flag warning is in effect on Saturday for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, with the National Weather Service warning of dangerous fire weather conditions.

Critical fire weather in MN

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service says the combination of warmer temperatures near 60 degrees, low relative humidity between 15–20%, southwest winds gusting to 35–45 mph and dry fuel will lead to critical fire weather conditions across central and southern Minnesota on Saturday.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday for the majority of the warning area. However, portions of southern Minnesota are under a red flag warning from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Why you should care:

The weather service warns that any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended on Saturday. 

Big picture view:

There is critical fire weather across much of the central United States due to warm weather and dry conditions, according to the weather service. 

Minnesota weather forecast

MN weather: Friday forecast update

MN weather: Friday forecast update

FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg shares an update on the Minnesota weather forecast for March 27, 2026.

What's next:

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds. Highs climb into the upper 50s, with wind gusts reaching into the 30 mph range.

Sunday turns even warmer, with highs nearing 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

Monday remains mild, with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Tuesday as another system moves through. Temperatures cool back into the 50s and 40s by midweek, with additional shower chances by Thursday.

The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service.

WeatherWeather ForecastMinnesotaWildfires