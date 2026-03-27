Red flag warning issued for much of MN on Saturday

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The Brief A red flag warning is in effect for much of Minnesota on Saturday. The warning is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. A red flag warning means any fire that does start could spread quickly and grow out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.



A red flag warning is in effect on Saturday for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, with the National Weather Service warning of dangerous fire weather conditions.

Critical fire weather in MN

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service says the combination of warmer temperatures near 60 degrees, low relative humidity between 15–20%, southwest winds gusting to 35–45 mph and dry fuel will lead to critical fire weather conditions across central and southern Minnesota on Saturday.

The red flag warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday for the majority of the warning area. However, portions of southern Minnesota are under a red flag warning from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Why you should care:

The weather service warns that any fires that develop will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended on Saturday.

Big picture view:

There is critical fire weather across much of the central United States due to warm weather and dry conditions, according to the weather service.

Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, along with gusty southwest winds. Highs climb into the upper 50s, with wind gusts reaching into the 30 mph range.

Sunday turns even warmer, with highs nearing 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

Monday remains mild, with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Tuesday as another system moves through. Temperatures cool back into the 50s and 40s by midweek, with additional shower chances by Thursday.