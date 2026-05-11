Bill to expand meat raffle prizes hits snag in Minnesota House

The Brief A bill to expand meat raffle prizes has hit a snag. It has bipartisan support, but its author says the DFL is holding up negotiations over a ban on online sweepstakes. House Democrats tell FOX 9 all gaming bills are still under negotiation.



One of the more popular ideas at the Capitol this year may get stopped short of the finish line.

Bill for meat raffle tickets

What we know:

A bill to expand the maximum price for meat raffle tickets and the maximum value of meat raffle prizes had bipartisan support in committees. But its author in the House says the DFL is holding it up in negotiations because they also want to pass a ban on online sweepstakes.

What they're saying:

"There's no opposition to the meat raffle bill. There are a very diverse set of views on the sweepstakes bill. And it just seems like they're taking a bill that is so nonpartisan, and they're layering partisanship all over it just to get it across the finish line," said Rep. Jim Nash, a Republican from Waconia.

What's next:

House Democrats tell us all gaming bills are still under negotiation. The Senate also has not yet passed the meat raffle expansion.