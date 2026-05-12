Minnesota weather: A windy and seasonably mild day Tuesday

The Brief Early thundershowers move out early Tuesday morning, with gusty winds in the afternoon. Temperatures range from the 50s in northern Minnesota to the mid-70s in southern regions. Wednesday looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.



A slightly warmer and breezy day brings a mix of sunshine and clouds to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Early thundershowers move out Tuesday morning, leading to a fairly dry day. It will be rather breezy, with northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 50s under more clouds. Central Minnesota sees a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s. Southern Minnesota warms into the mid-70s under more sunshine. The Twin Cities metro tops out around 72 degrees before slipping a few degrees later in the day.

Winds ease heading into Tuesday night as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. A stray late-night sprinkle can't be ruled out.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday looks pleasant with temperatures in the 70s, light winds and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s on Thursday. Clouds increase through the afternoon, and a few spotty showers or rumbles are possible later in the day.

Friday and Saturday bring a return to summer-like warmth, with highs climbing into the 80s and relatively low humidity.

Scattered rumble chances return on Sunday and into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)