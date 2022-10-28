Minnesota weather: Pleasant Friday ahead of beautiful Halloween weekend

Halloween weekend will be a beautiful one.

Friday will be pleasant and sunny, but the morning will kick off with a bit of cloud coverage. The sun will take over the late morning, making for a beautiful day. The highs will reach into the low 60s. Moving into Friday night, clouds could drift into parts of northern Minnesota, the lows will reach into the mid-40s for most of the state.

Moving into the weekend, Saturday will be even warmer, with highs in the Twin Cities reaching the mid to high 60s. Some light wind will be expected throughout the day, reaching around 10 to 15 mph. Saturday will be filled with sunshine, but thin clouds could pass through throughout the day.

Halloween weekend with be filled with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s.

The temperature will dip slightly heading into Sunday, with highs in the low 60s, which is still above average for this time of year. There will be a light breeze and clear sunny skies for a beautiful day outdoors.

Halloween will be a quiet weather day with highs expected in the low 60s, so it should be a pleasant time when trick-or-treating. It will be the warmest Halloween for the Twin Cities since 2000.

The week ahead will be a gorgeous sunny week with highs in the 60s as we head into November.