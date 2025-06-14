Minnesota weather: Unsettled weather continues, warmer temperatures on the horizon

The Brief A few showers and areas of mist give way to cloudy or mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms look likely on Father's Day. Warmer and muggy weather is likely early in the work week, along with more chances of showers and storms.



It's looking cloudy with a few lingering showers today, followed by temperatures in the 70s and a chance of storms on Sunday.

Weekend forecast

Local perspective:

We are looking fairly cloudy today with off and sprinkles and misting through the morning.

Unsettled weather continues late tonight and into Father's Day with more showers and occasional thunderstorms possible.

Sunday won't be a wash-out, but you may need to head in to get out of a few showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures stay in the 60s for most of us today with 70s in the forecast tomorrow.

Work week outlook

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to be borderline hot.

Temperatures reach into the mid-80s with dew points looking to rise into the mid 60s to near 70.

This will lead to a sticky afternoon. Watch for a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours of Monday.

The rest of the forecast features highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a few days still producing showers and rumbles.