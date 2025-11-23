Minnesota weather: Twin Cities breaks 120-year record with high temperature

The Brief The Twin Cities broke a 120-year record on Sunday with a high of 56 degrees. The previous record was 55, set in 1905. St. Cloud also set a record-high of 56 degrees, breaking records set in 2021 and 2006. Temperatures will drop as we get closer to Thanksgiving.



It was a record-setting and historic Sunday if you were outside anywhere in the Twin Cities metro area.

Twin Cities sets record high

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, the Twin Cities had a record-high temperature of 56 degrees on Sunday. It was a perfect day to rake those fall leaves, get in a last round of golf or even sit on a patio.

The old record-high temperature in the Twin Cities for Nov. 23 was 55 degrees, set in 1905.

Record-high in St. Cloud

By the numbers:

St. Cloud also set a record-high Sunday with 56 degrees. Their old record was 53 degrees, back in 2021 and in 2006. There’s a very good chance we won’t see temperatures like that again for another five months.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Our next weather producer approaches the area on Monday, bringing a chance of showers late in the day.

Showers will be possible again for southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

This system will pull in some colder air, turning rain to snow in western and northern Minnesota as the day progresses on Tuesday.

Measurable snow looks possible, especially on a line from around Fargo to Duluth (over north Central Minnesota).

The Twin Cities may see a little snow as well on Tuesday night.

Precipitation will move east of us by Wednesday, leading to a cold and blustery day.

It'll stay cold on Thanksgiving Day, Friday, and Saturday.