Minnesota weather: The heat is on; storms possible

The heat gets dialed up another notch on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a dry, bright and steamy day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, but temperatures should still edge into the middle 90s.

Storms are forecast to develop across the Dakotas Tuesday afternoon and could press through much of western and southern Minnesota during the evening hours.

Wednesday will be another hot day, with widespread mid-90s for highs, but it'll feel like it's closer to 100 degrees. The day will start with the possibility of a few stray rumbles, but then it'll turn sunny for the afternoon.

The peak heat index will come Thursday afternoon, when it could feel like it's 104 degrees. Thursday's high is forecast to be about 98 degrees in the Twin Cities. There's potential for some stormy weather Thursday night.

Storms will drop us to the low 90s on Friday. Far more comfortable weather in the 80s is in the forecast for the weekend. Here's your seven-day forecast: