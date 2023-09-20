Minnesota weather: Surge of Summer; damp weekend for some

A surge of summer on Wednesday, and will hang on until Friday.

Wednesday will feature warm sunshine and a tad of humidity, with a high of 86 degrees. A pleasant night is in store, with a low of 62 degrees and sliding dew points.

It'll be bright and warm on Thursday, with a high of around 82 degrees. The sky will be sunny, with lower dew points.

Friday will see a high of around 78 degrees, with the potential for some evening to overnight showers possible. Rain shower chances continue on Saturday and Sunday, when high temperatures dip into the low 70s and upper 60s.