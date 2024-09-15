Minnesota weather: Sunshine and warmth returning Sunday

The Brief Summer sunshine and warmth is expected to return Sunday. The afternoon high is sitting at 86 degrees, but humidity will make it feel like 90 degrees at times. Summer temperatures will likely continue through the beginning of the work week.



Sunday is bringing summer heat and sunshine back into the forecast.

Sunday weather

Mostly clear skies are expected for all of Sunday with high temperatures sitting around 86 degrees.

Afternoon humidity will make it feel like 89 or 90 degrees at some points.

Sunday evening will also have above average temperatures, with the forecast predicting 67 degrees.

Week ahead

Summer temperatures will likely continue through the beginning of the work week.

The stretch of sunshine is expected to last for three days with temperatures in the mid-80s.

The forecast shows cloud cover will increase on Wednesday.

Rain could return as early as Thursday with increased rain chances expected Saturday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: