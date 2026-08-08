Minnesota weather: Sunshine and lower humidity on Saturday, storms possible tonight

The Brief Sunshine and light winds are expected Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible after midnight into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s on Saturday, with higher humidity on Sunday.



Sunny skies and light winds are kicking off Saturday, but a few storms could roll through overnight.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds from the southwest and dew points mainly in the 50s, making the air feel less humid than usual.

Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s in southern Minnesota, with some mid-80s possible and 70s up north.

If you’re planning to spend time in the water, the lower moisture in the air means it may feel a bit cooler as you dry off.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Some scattered rumbles could move out of parts of the Dakotas and across Minnesota later tonight.

Sunday morning could start with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but these are expected to move out quickly, leaving partly cloudy skies and warm, humid conditions for the rest of the day.

Dew points will rise, making it feel more humid, with highs again around 83.

The forecast for Monday is 84 and Tuesday is 83, with sunshine expected both days. Wednesday will be around 82, and temperatures may drop to the upper 70s by the end of the workweek.

Most daytime hours through midweek should stay sunny and dry, with only a couple of chances for showers or storms—mainly late at night or early in the morning.