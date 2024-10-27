Minnesota weather: Sunshine continues, temperatures warm Sunday

The Brief Temperatures are starting to warm up again Sunday, leading to a warm start to the week. The high temperature in the Twin Cities Sunday is 64 degrees. Sunshine and some high clouds are expected.



Sunday will continue with mild, sunny weather as temperatures start to warm up at the start of the week.

Sunday forecast

Sunday will be warmer, and the sunshine will continue, making for another mild and beautiful October day.

The high temperature for the Twin Cities metro is 64 degrees, while most of the state is lingering in the low 60s, with some in the 50s.

The warmer temperatures Sunday are above average, and those temperatures are expected to get warmer Monday and Tuesday.

Looking ahead

Monday will be breezy and have a little more cloud cover, but temperatures are expected to rise into the low 70s.

Tuesday is expected to be even warmer, with temperatures rising into the mid 70s.

Blustery showers are expected to move into the state Wednesday, causing temperatures to drop right before Halloween Thursday.

Here is your seven-day forecast: