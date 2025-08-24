Minnesota weather: Sunny Sunday with a cool breeze

The Brief Sunday is starting out sunny with scattered cloud cover working through the area. Wind gusts will keep temperatures cool throughout the day. The work week is expected to be dry with temperatures close to seasonal averages.



Comfortable sunshine continues on Sunday with a slight breeze to keep temperatures cool.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

A breeze from the northwest will be consistent throughout the day before backing off slightly tonight.

A few more clouds will stroll through the Twin Cities area in the afternoon, with more cloud cover near the North Shore of Lake Superior.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s in the Twin Cities, while some areas of northeastern Minnesota could struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Future forecast

What's next:

Some counties in northern and northeastern Minnesota will be under a frost advisory on Monday morning.

The Twin Cities will also see a chilly morning, but it won't be as cold as up north, with temperatures in the metro area likely reaching 70 degrees by the afternoon.

It'll be a dry work week ahead and the warmest days are expected to be Thursday and Friday, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.