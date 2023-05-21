Minnesota weather: Sunny start, potential rain and storms by midweek

The start of the week will be sunny and warm but a cold front moving in by midweek could bring some rain and thunderstorms along with it.

Sunday will be beautiful and sunny with a slight haze from the Canadian wildfires. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and possibly the lower 80s for the Twin Cities metro with a light breeze around 5 mph coming out of the southwest. So, grab your sunscreen and sunglasses and enjoy the beautiful weather outside.

Take a look at the Twin Cities Sunday forecast. (FOX 9)

Sunday will stay relatively clear, but wildfires in Western Canada could bring smoke into parts of Minnesota’s upper atmosphere. It will affect mostly northern Minnesota, but some haze may be noticeable in southern Minnesota. However, the smoke isn’t expected to mix into the lower atmosphere like last week when an air quality alert was issued for most of the state.

Temperatures will say in the 80s for the start and end of the work week, but a cold front moving in Wednesday will bring temperatures back down to seasonable in the low 70s. We could also see our next chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday.

The cooler temperatures won’t stick around for long and are expected to heat back up into the 80s for the weekend where we could see our next chance for thunderstorms.