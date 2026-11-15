Minnesota weather: Sunny skies on Sunday with rising temperatures ahead

The Brief Sunshine continues with temperatures gradually warming up. High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for most of the work week. A chance of showers pops up at the end of the week.



Temperatures are rising as clear and sunny skies stick around on Sunday.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

A south wind will help boost temperatures to near 50 degrees this afternoon around the metro.

Winds will pick up for western parts of Minnesota out of the south, with some gusts into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Not as much wind expected for the Twin Cities today.

What's next:

The rest of this work week will see temperatures warm into the 50s.

A south and southwest wind may get a little gusty for the southern half of the state starting on Monday and lasting through Wednesday.

This wind and wind direction will help boost temperatures to well above average across the area.

A system is expected to approach at the end of the week, bringing more cloud cover and a chance of showers.