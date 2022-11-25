Minnesota weather: Sunny skies for Black Friday

The weather will be sunny and cool for people enjoying shopping on Black Friday.

After a pleasant Thanksgiving Day, Friday will be a high of 47 and a low of 35 degrees, with plenty of sunshine for those hitting the stores.

If you can’t make it outside on Friday, be sure to plan some outdoor activities for a beautiful Saturday. Temperatures will be well above average, with the high reaching around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities and clear skies.

The end of the weekend will be more seasonable, with the highs reaching into the mid-30s and lows in the mid-20s. Some cloud coverage is expected on Sunday.

Looking ahead at the work week, expect some clouds on Monday with a chance of possible flurries on Tuesday.