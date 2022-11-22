Minnesota weather: Sunny and warm will lead to melting

Get ready for some melting.

Tuesday's high will top out around 38 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, allowing for thawing and melting. Southwestern Minnesota will be even warmer, with highs approaching the low 40s. Northern Minnesota will be cooler, with highs in the low 30s.

Overnight, lows will dip down into the 20s for the Twin Cities metro.

The melting on Tuesday could lead to some fog, especially from the Interstate 94 corridor and points north. This could have some implications on how warm things will get on Wednesday. Currently, it's looking like the high in the Twin Cities could approach 40 degrees, while southwestern Minnesota will climb into the mid-to-upper 40s. Northern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s. Areas that hang onto the fog into the lunch hour will be cooler, however.

Thanksgiving weekend forecast

The seven-day forecast features seasonable temperatures and sunshine.

Thursday – Thanksgiving Day – will see highs around 36 degrees with some clouds and possible light flurries or drizzle across the area. But expect any amounts of precipitation to be low.

Sunshine and warm on Friday, with a high of around 40 degrees.

This weekend is looking beautiful. Saturday will be mild and mostly sunny, with a high around 42 degrees. Sunday will be seasonable, with patchy sunshine and a high of 38 degrees, which is around average for this time of year.

Monday is looking seasonable as well, with some sunshine and a high of 36 degrees.

Lows through this weekend will be in the upper 20s for the Twin Cities metro.

The average high for this time of year is 39 degrees, while the low is 25 degrees.