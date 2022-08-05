Minnesota weather: Storms possible this weekend

It'll be hot again on Friday with plenty of sunshine, but this weekend will be quite unsettled with the possibility of storms, including some severe.

A cold front that's making its way to Minnesota will trigger some thunderstorms Friday evening and night in northwestern Minnesota, which could see some severe weather.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rumbles and on-and-off rain in the Twin Cities. This high will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will start off with some rain and rumbles, but that will clear, making way for some sunshine. Sunday will be much cooler though, with highs in the low 70s.