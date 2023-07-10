Minnesota weather: Storms drop hail on south metro

Some spots in the south Twin Cities metro saw shovellable amounts of hail on Monday as storms pushed through on Monday.

Photos from Tracy Rice in Lakeville show her neighborhood getting pelted with pea-sized hail. FOX 9's Ian Leonard says parts of Lakeville saw up to ping-pong-sized hail, while some residents – like Tracy – were blanketed with pea-sized hail. For the Rice family, they had enough to shovel (though the hot weather melted the hail away pretty quickly).

Storms developed in the east metro throughout the evening before racing off to the southeast. Severe thunderstorm watches remain in effect in parts of western Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, and northern Iowa. For the Twin Cities metro and areas to the north, we are in the all-clear for the remainder of the night.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Hail in Lakeville (Tracy Rice) From: Supplied

