Minnesota weather: Staying mild while clouds, fog and mist linger

Temperatures are staying mild, while the clouds, mist and fog continue to linger on Thursday. However, some clearing is expected this weekend.

Thursday's high will be around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities, with an overnight low likely staying above freezing.

Fog will be omnipresent Thursday night and likely into Friday morning, but we'll start to kick out some of the fog on Friday afternoon, when high temperatures will top out around 37 degrees. Then we'll start to push some of the cloud cover away as we get into Saturday, with the best chances for some sunshine across western Minnesota.

Some melting and thawing is possible this weekend, with highs in the upper 30s. Then it's looking warm and bright early next week, with highs climbing into the upper 40s by about Wednesday.

Here's your seven-day forecast: