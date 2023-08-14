Minnesota weather: Some spots see 4+ inches of rain

Parts of central and southern Minnesota got drenched overnight as more than four inches of rain fell on some spots on the western edge of the metro.

The rainfall leader in central Minnesota was Kimball at 4.70 inches. Close behind was South Haven in Wright County, about 5 miles to the east of Kimball.

Several spots recorded rain totals over three inches, including Montrose (3.66 inches), Maple Lake (3.59 inches), New London (3.10 inches), and Waite Park (3.09 inches) among others.

Closer to the metro, most cities saw close to an inch of rain. Minneapolis recorded nine-tenths of an inch and St. Paul saw an eighth of an inch.