Minnesota weather: A taste of fall, and a snowflake or two

The Brief Minnesotans will get a taste of fall this week, with highs in the 60s for the Twin Cities. It's expected to be cooler in northern Minnesota, with people in the arrowhead having the potential to see a couple of snowflakes. There will be no accumulation with the flakes.



Cold front bringing cooler temperatures to Minnesota

What's next:

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures in the 60s for the Twin Cities metro for the remainder of the week. Meanwhile, people in northeastern Minnesota could see a snowflake or two later this week. However, there will be no accumulation.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with highs in the mid-60s for the Twin Cities metro. A few spotty drips are possible throughout the day. Northern Minnesota will see cooler temperatures, in the 50s.

Thursday will stay in the low 60s under partly sunny skies, with another chance for isolated evening showers. In northern Minnesota, highs in the 50s are expected.

Conditions turn drier on Friday and into the weekend, with below-average temperatures remaining in the 60s. By early next week, temperatures will warm slightly into the low 70s.

