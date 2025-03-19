MN weather: Heavy snow in southern Minnesota; cloudy, windy for Twin Cities

The Brief A winter storm system is expected to bring heavy snow to southern Minnesota on Wednesday. The Twin Cities could see some flurries, but little accumulation beyond a dusting is expected. A blizzard warning is in effect for southern Minnesota.



A winter storm system will bring heavy snow and wind to parts of Minnesota on Wednesday.

What to expect on Wednesday

Local perspective:

The storm system is passing south of the Twin Cities, with southern Minnesota expected to get a solid swath of heavy snow. Blizzard conditions are expected along Interstate 90. A blizzard warning is in effect starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow will ramp up quickly as we head through the morning hours.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from about Fairmont to Owatonna to Rochester to parts of southwestern Wisconsin and points southward.

Gusty winds could lead to visibility concerns in areas bordering the blizzard warning area, which are expected to get lighter snow, including just south of the Twin Cities metro area. A few flakes and flurries are possible in the metro, but accumulation is unlikely past a dusting.

Current conditions in Minnesota



As of 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, there's not much to report in terms of weather on the roadways in southern Minnesota.



You can find the latest road conditions on MnDOT's website here.



How much snow will we get?

By the numbers:

While not much more than a dusting is expected in the Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota could see heavy snow.

An inch to 5 inches of snow is possible just south of Mankato through Fairbault to about Red Wing. While the blizzard warning area, including Owatonna and Rochester, could see 5+ inches of snow, while extreme southeastern Minnesota could see pockets of 7-9 inches of snow.

Twin Cities 7-day forecast

What's next:

The high on Wednesday is about 41 degrees and windy in the Twin Cities metro, with some flurries possible.

Looking ahead to Thursday — the first day of spring — it'll be sunny with a high of around 49 degrees. Friday will be warmer, with a high of around 53 degrees.

This weekend, expect highs in the 40s.

Here's the seven-day forecast: