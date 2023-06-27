Minnesota weather: Smoky sunshine Tuesday, storms possible later

There's a tease of smoky haze Tuesday morning, which will give way to a mostly sunny and toasty afternoon with low humidity.

The high on Tuesday will be around 86 degrees in the Twin Cities. There is an air quality alert for much of Wisconsin this week due to wildfire smoke. But the worst air quality is in eastern Wisconsin.

A few showers will roll through late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Then it'll get muggy, with a shot at strong to severe storms erupting late Wednesday afternoon/evening. There is an isolated tornado threat for some of the cells that may develop. Wednesday will see a high of around 83 degrees.

Thursday will be muggy with a high of around 87 degrees and the potential for some more storms in the evening.

Friday will be warm, with a high of around 86 degrees. It'll be sunny and warm this weekend — the start of July — with highs in the 80s. Here's your seven-day forecast: