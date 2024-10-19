Minnesota weather: A few light showers Saturday, hot temperatures Sunday

The Brief A large chunk of the area is expected to stay cloudy or mostly cloudy on Saturday. Highs on Sunday could peak near or above 70 degrees near the metro and to the southeast. A few stray, light rain showers are possible, but there is likely no reason to cancel outdoor plans.



Saturday's weather will likely be cloudy or mostly cloudy across the metro area.

What we know

Highs have a shot at peaking near or just above 70 degrees near the metro and to the southeast.

A few stray, light rain showers will be possible Saturday, but there is likely no reason to cancel outdoor plans.

Those clouds will likely clear out later Saturday night.

What's next?

Plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday.

Highs will likely approach records with multiple areas peaking at 80 degrees.

Monday is looking very warm with another generally mild and dry workweek to follow.