Minnesota weather: Showers possible this weekend

Get ready for some possible rain this weekend before the cooler temperatures arrive for the week.

It’s a sunny start for Saturday with a high of 78 degrees and a light breeze from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Cloud coverage increases throughout the day, bringing scattered showers by the mid to late afternoon. The drips should clear out by the late evening.

However, the rain won't be enough to help the current drought conditions in Minnesota. Almost the entire state is impacted by some levels of drought with 15% experiencing abnormally dry conditions, 30% of the state is in moderate drought, 39% severe drought, and 15% of the state is in extreme drought.

Overnight temperatures on Saturday drop into the 50s, but will heat back up to around 72 degrees for the Twin Cities metro on Sunday.

Temperatures continue to drop during the week, with highs in the 60s through Wednesday. By the end of the week, temperatures should heat back up to more seasonable in the mid to upper 70s.

