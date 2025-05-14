Minnesota weather: Severe storm threat Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Strong to severe storms are possible in the Twin Cities before 10 a.m. on Thursday with another round possible in the afternoon.
Storms possible Thursday
Local perspective:
The greatest storm threats include large hail, damaging wings and the outside chance of a tornado.
The forecast also shows a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms over western Minnesota.
What's next:
Scattered thunderstorms will possibly redevelop over the Twin Cities area in the mid-afternoon and track east-to-northeast and into Wisconsin late afternoon and into Thursday evening.
A few storms may be strong to severe over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, possibly producing large hail, damaging winds or a few tornadoes.
There is also an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin and a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms over central Minnesota.
