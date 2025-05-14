Minnesota weather: Severe storm threat Thursday

The Brief Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities on Thursday. The first round is possible from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. with the second round possible in the metro between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The greatest threats are large hail and damaging winds, with an isolated tornado threat possible.



Strong to severe storms are possible in the Twin Cities before 10 a.m. on Thursday with another round possible in the afternoon.

Storms possible Thursday

Local perspective:

The greatest storm threats include large hail, damaging wings and the outside chance of a tornado.

The forecast also shows a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms over western Minnesota.

What's next:

Scattered thunderstorms will possibly redevelop over the Twin Cities area in the mid-afternoon and track east-to-northeast and into Wisconsin late afternoon and into Thursday evening.

A few storms may be strong to severe over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, possibly producing large hail, damaging winds or a few tornadoes.

There is also an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin and a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms over central Minnesota.