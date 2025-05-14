Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Severe storm threat Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 14, 2025 9:03pm CDT
Severe Weather
MN weather: Severe storm threats Thursday

Two rounds of storms are bringing threats of large hail and damaging winds on Thursday. FOX 9's Ian Leonard has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities on Thursday.
    • The first round is possible from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. with the second round possible in the metro between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • The greatest threats are large hail and damaging winds, with an isolated tornado threat possible.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Strong to severe storms are possible in the Twin Cities before 10 a.m. on Thursday with another round possible in the afternoon. 

Storms possible Thursday 

Local perspective:

The greatest storm threats include large hail, damaging wings and the outside chance of a tornado. 

The forecast also shows a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms over western Minnesota. 

What's next:

Scattered thunderstorms will possibly redevelop over the Twin Cities area in the mid-afternoon and track east-to-northeast and into Wisconsin late afternoon and into Thursday evening. 

A few storms may be strong to severe over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, possibly producing large hail, damaging winds or a few tornadoes. 

There is also an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin and a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms over central Minnesota. 

