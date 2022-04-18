Minnesota weather: Seasonable temperatures and sunshine later this week

The cooler than average, breezy weather continues Monday but more seasonable temperatures are in our future.

There will be some morning snowflakes and flurries for some Monday that will dry up by lunchtime. Holes will develop in the clouds brightening things up a bit this afternoon, but it’ll still be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, while winds will gust upwards of 35 mph.

The sky will clear Monday night, bringing with it overnight temperatures below freezing.

Sunshine returns to start Tuesday, but clouds will thicken across the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

This will kick off a slow warming trend that will bring more seasonable temperatures later in the week. On Wednesday, the high will be around 50 degrees with rain showers.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return Thursday, with a high around 58 degrees. Showers and a high around 60 degrees are in the forecast for Friday.

And on Saturday it’ll be warm with a high of 68 degrees by the afternoon.