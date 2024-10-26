Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Seasonable sunshine Saturday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 26, 2024 12:02pm CDT
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Chilly, sunny and Mild Saturday

Saturday will be mild and sunny with a high temperature of 60 degrees in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday is expected to be another gorgeous October afternoon, with the day set to be sunny and mild across the state. 

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be mild, sunny and a bit chilly, but seasonable. The high temperature for the Twin Cities is 60 degrees, a touch warmer than Friday. 

There will be some scattered high clouds throughout the day. 

The rest of the state will have high temperatures ranging from the low to the high 50s. 

Looking ahead

Sunday is expected to be a bit warmer and breezier, with a high temperature of 64 degrees in the metro area. 

Temperatures will continue to warm into Monday and Tuesday, until a cold front comes Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and lowering temperatures. 

Halloween is expected to be chilly and seasonable. 