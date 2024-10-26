Minnesota weather: Seasonable sunshine Saturday

The Brief Southern winds will warm temperatures up slightly Saturday. Saturday is expected to be sunny, mild and seasonable. The high temperature in the Twin Cities will be 60 degrees.



Saturday is expected to be another gorgeous October afternoon, with the day set to be sunny and mild across the state.

Saturday forecast

Saturday will be mild, sunny and a bit chilly, but seasonable. The high temperature for the Twin Cities is 60 degrees, a touch warmer than Friday.

There will be some scattered high clouds throughout the day.

The rest of the state will have high temperatures ranging from the low to the high 50s.

Looking ahead

Sunday is expected to be a bit warmer and breezier, with a high temperature of 64 degrees in the metro area.

Temperatures will continue to warm into Monday and Tuesday, until a cold front comes Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and lowering temperatures.

Halloween is expected to be chilly and seasonable.