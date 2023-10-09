Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Seasonable fall weather this week; rain possible by Friday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Sunny and crisp Monday

Sunny lower 50s with a crisp breeze for Monday, then frosty mornings with sunny mid to upper 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is possible in southern Minnesota by the end of the week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A seasonable week is in store, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. However, rain is possible by Friday.

After some patchy morning frost, Monday will feature cool sunshine as temperatures head for the middle 50s. Areas of frost are possible overnight, so cover up the plants if you'd like them to last a bit longer. Overnight lows will be around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Tuesday is looking sunny and seasonable, with a high of 57 degrees. More of the same is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a high of around 58 degrees.

Rain is possible by Friday, with a high of around 50 degrees in the forecast. 