Minnesota weather: Seasonable fall weather this week; rain possible by Friday

A seasonable week is in store, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. However, rain is possible by Friday.

After some patchy morning frost, Monday will feature cool sunshine as temperatures head for the middle 50s. Areas of frost are possible overnight, so cover up the plants if you'd like them to last a bit longer. Overnight lows will be around 37 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Tuesday is looking sunny and seasonable, with a high of 57 degrees. More of the same is in the forecast for Wednesday, with a high of around 58 degrees.

Rain is possible by Friday, with a high of around 50 degrees in the forecast.